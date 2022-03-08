Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordson were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

