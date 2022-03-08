Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.54.

