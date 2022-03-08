Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

