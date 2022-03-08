Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,048 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 61,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.