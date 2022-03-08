Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.