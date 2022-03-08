Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.06% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

