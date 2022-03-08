Cary Devore Purchases 7,225 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 104.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

