Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

