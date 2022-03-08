Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

