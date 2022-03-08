Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 32,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,792. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.54. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

