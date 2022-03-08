Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Birks Group worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Shares of BGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 21,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,707. Birks Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.