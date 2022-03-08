Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,872.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.