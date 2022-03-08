Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.03. The stock had a trading volume of 114,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The firm has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.52 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.