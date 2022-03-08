Centric Swap Price Hits $0.0002 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $927,334.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.31 or 0.06646778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.26 or 0.99876007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.