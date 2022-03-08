Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 36,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,770. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

