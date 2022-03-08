Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,268 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

