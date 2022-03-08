Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,169,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 572.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

