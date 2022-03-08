Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 650.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47.

