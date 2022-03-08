Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $99.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

