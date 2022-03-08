Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

