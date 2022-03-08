Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHN stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

