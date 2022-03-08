Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $358,000 Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

