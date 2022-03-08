Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,435,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

