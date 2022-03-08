Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

