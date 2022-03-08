Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 328,879 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 206,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,990 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

