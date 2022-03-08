Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

