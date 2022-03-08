Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

