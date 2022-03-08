Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

