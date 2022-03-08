Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 121.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.