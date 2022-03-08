Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

