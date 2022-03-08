Cetera Investment Advisers Has $305,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exponent were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

