Cetera Investment Advisers Has $311,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

IDLV opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

