Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $269,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

