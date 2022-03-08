Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,226 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

