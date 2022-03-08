Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,625 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.13.

