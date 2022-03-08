Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

