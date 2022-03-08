Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

