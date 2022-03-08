Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

