Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

