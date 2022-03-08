Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,091. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

