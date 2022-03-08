Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) versus BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Critical Analysis

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chimerix and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 3 10 0 2.77

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 245.72%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $114.08, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Chimerix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 236.47 -$43.52 million ($2.08) -2.59 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.85 billion 7.40 -$64.08 million ($0.36) -206.33

Chimerix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -8,753.71% -84.90% -67.01% BioMarin Pharmaceutical -3.47% 1.32% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997, and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

