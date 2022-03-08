Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

