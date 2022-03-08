Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.