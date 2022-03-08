Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.