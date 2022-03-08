Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 44.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cimpress by 1,019.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 392,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

