Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

