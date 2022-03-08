Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.21% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 76.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $728,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

