Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

