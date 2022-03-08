Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.