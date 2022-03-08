Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,056 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Clarus worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 654.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

