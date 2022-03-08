Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,000. Altice USA comprises about 0.4% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,327. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

