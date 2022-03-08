Clear Street LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PDOT stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,287. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.